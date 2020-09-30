MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident was among 16 COVID-19 deaths confirmed across the state Wednesday.
The local resident was in their mid- to late-70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County has now had at least seven COVID deaths during the pandemic, while south-central Minnesota has combined for 56 total COVID deaths.
Nearly half of the region's 56 deaths have been confirmed since Aug. 12. The rise since then came after a spike in cases.
The 16 COVID deaths reported across the state Wednesday were the most confirmed since Aug. 19. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 2,036.
COVID hospitalizations are also on the rise both statewide and in Blue Earth County. After having no current COVID hospitalizations last week, Blue Earth County had five as of Tuesday.
The county and seven others also had new cases confirmed Wednesday. Waseca County was the only one in the region without new cases, according to the health department.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Martin County — 15
- Blue Earth County — Six
- Nicollet County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Faribault County — Two
- Sibley County — One
- Watonwan County — One
