MANKATO — There was one newly reported death in the local area from COVID-19 reported Saturday.
The Blue Earth County resident was between the age of 60-64 and was one of five deaths the Minnesota Department of Health reported.
There was just one new COVID case reported in the nine-county area, in Le Sueur County.
Statewide officials reported just 119 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 numbers offer more signs of a subdued pandemic. Key metrics remain down at levels not seen since April 2020. Hospitalizations and ICU needs are receding rapidly.
The vaccination pace remains stubbornly slow. It will likely be early August at this rate for the state to hit its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the 16-and-older population.
Overall, though, conditions are looking good, with no signs of a resurgence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.