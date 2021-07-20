MANKATO — Blue Earth County Road 1 (Old Highway 66) between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday.
Drivers should expect this portion of the road to be closed until fall and are encouraged to find alternate routes. The posted detour route will be via County Roads 90, 16 and 35.
This 2.8-mile project is the final phase of the Old Highway 66 turnback project from Good Thunder to Mankato.
The Free Press
Residents and landowners are encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department at 507-304-4025 to coordinate access concerns with the county and the contractor.
