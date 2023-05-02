MANKATO — Blue Earth County Road 16 between County Road 90 and the Le Sueur River bridge, in Rapidan and Decoria townships, will be closed for reconstruction beginning May 11.
Drivers should expect the road to be closed until September. Through traffic on County Road 16 will be detoured via County Road 90, County Road 1 and County Road 35.
This two-mile project includes grading, widening shoulders, replacing centerline and drainage pipes within the right of way, reclaiming the existing pavement, placing new gravel base and paving a new bituminous pavement over the entire project.
Residents and landowners are encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns with the county and the contractor, R and G Construction.
For more information call 507-304-4025. Visit the Blue Earth County website for a complete list of current Blue Earth County construction projects and road closures: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/roadclosures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.