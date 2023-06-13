The Free Press
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Road 26 between North Riverfront and Premier drives will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday.
Drivers should expect the section of road, also known as 227th Street, to be closed until early October.
The road runs from just north of Mankato Golf Club to the north edge of the Mankato Clinic’s Wickersham campus.
Through traffic on County Road 26 will be detoured via North Riverfront, Augusta and Premier drives. The contractor will coordinate access directly with those properties whose only access is to/from County Road 26, including Jace Drive, Knollwood Mobile Home Park and Mary Lane (south).
Properties with alternate access should plan to use the alternate route for the duration of construction (Hensonshire, Country Club and Fairway drives, Mary Lane (north) and Bittersweet Lane).
This project includes storm sewer improvements, concrete curb and gutter, bituminous pavement, turn lanes, bituminous trail and lighting upgrades.
Residents and landowners are encouraged to contact the County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns with the county and the contractor, Minnesota Paving and Materials. For more information on the project, contact the County Highway Department at (507) 304-4025.
