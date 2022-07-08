MANKATO — Blue Earth County’s chlamydia rate improved in 2021, according to Minnesota’s annual report on sexually transmitted diseases, but it remains one of the highest rates in the state.
The county regularly ranks high among its peers in the measure. It had the highest rate out of 87 counties in the Minnesota Department of Health’s 2019 and 2020 reports, after finishing second in 2018.
Hennepin and Ramsey counties pushed Blue Earth County down to third in the latest report.
From a high of 819 chlamydia cases per 100,000 residents in the 2019 report, Blue Earth County’s rate dropped to 636 in 2020 and again declined to 586 in 2021 — the statewide rate was 426 in 2021.
In seeing declining case rates and totals from 2020 to 2021, Blue Earth County broke from the statewide trend. The report found Minnesota had a 3% increase in chlamydia cases, the most commonly reported STD in the state with 22,578 cases.
The vast majority of Minnesotans who contrast chlamydia, 86%, are between 15-34 years old. One of the likely explanations for why Blue Earth County has such a high rate is its disproportionate number of people within that general age range.
A 2015 report from the State Demographic Center showed Blue Earth County, and specifically Mankato, had the largest percentage of residents between 18-34 years old in the state. Mankato also has relatively easy access to STD testing through Planned Parenthood, area clinics and university health services.
In a statement, Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder said the community is “very fortunate to have medical providers who are diligent in providing comprehensive screenings for and treating sexually transmitted diseases.”
Untreated STDs can cause serious health problems, so effectively identifying them is a positive. Neglected cases of chlamydia have led to chronic pain and infertility in some women and pain and swelling in the genital area for men. When detected early, antibiotics are an effective treatment.
Syphilis, which rose sharply in Minnesota in 2021, is associated with more serious health concerns. It can cause blindness, dementia or death, according to the health department.
The report noted particular concerns about syphilis outbreaks in the Duluth area and rising numbers in Cass and Beltrami counties.
For STD prevention, Blue Earth County participates in the state health department’s condom distribution project, Haeder stated. Community partners serving individuals at higher risk for STDs access condoms through the program.
Education is also a useful tool for preventing STDs. Minnesota State University students promote safe sex education through the Health Peers Reaching Out, or Health PROs, volunteer organization.
Although the decline in Blue Earth County’s chlamydia and gonorrhea rates is encouraging, state epidemiologists cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from reporting years overlapping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It may take time to assess and understand how COVID-19-related disruptions to health care access or health care seeking behaviors may have impacted and changed the screening rates of STDs and HIV, compared to the pre-COVID-19 era,” stated Christine Jones, the health department’s STD, HIV and tuberculosis section manager.
For more information on the STD report, go to www.health.state.mn.us.
