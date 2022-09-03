Recent head election judge Shirley Piepho has been volunteering at the polls for over 20 years, most recently in the August primary election.
She said she would encourage other people to volunteer because she said it’s one of the best things someone can do.
“This process will not work unless we have volunteers that step up and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to leave our politics at the door, we’re going to come in, and we’re going to make sure that every resident, every constituent can have their say,’” she said.
Krista Eichhorst, also an election judge, said what inspired her to volunteer was her passion for democracy.
“When I was a kid, my parents would always take me to the polls to see the election process when they went to vote. I was always excited to turn 18 so I could vote. So when the time came for, places where I was living, they were looking for election judges, I thought this would be really cool to be a part of that process,” she said.
Blue Earth County is in the process of recruiting more election judges, who are paid volunteers trained to handle all aspects of voting, for the city of Mankato for the upcoming general election.
Election Administrator Michael Stalberger said about 160 judges served in the primary in Mankato; they need to recruit around 60 to 75 more to meet their 225 to 250 goal for this election.
He said there are a few reasons the county is making the push to recruit more judges.
“In 2020, during the pandemic, there was a pretty widespread push to get judges, especially younger judges to work. Judges that are maybe just starting a career or starting a family.
“Folks really stepped up during that election year because they kept hearing that need was out there. I think that message has just kind of fallen to the back a little bit as folks don’t hear that it’s such a pressing need anymore.”
While there’s no hard deadline for judges to apply, Stalberger said he hopes people will apply soon so they can start training in mid-September.
And though Stalberger doesn’t discourage anybody from applying, he said officials are especially looking for judges affiliated with the Republican Party, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, the Legal Marijuana Now Party or who are not affiliated with a party to balance judges affiliated with the DFL Party.
“Under state law, we are required to have party balance at the polls, so we follow that law and we adhere to it, but in order to adhere to it, we need to make sure that we have judges that represent all affiliations,” Stalberger said.
He said there are a variety of tasks judges help out with at the polls, from greeting voters and making sure they’re at the right place to checking in voters and handing out ballots.
While Election Day can be long, Stalberger said volunteers also can choose to work half shifts.
To be an election judge, you must be eligible to vote in Minnesota and able to read, write and speak English.
Eichhorst said her advice to new election judges is to follow the lead of the head election judge.
“They have a lot of experience working elections. They can handle any emergencies that come up, so just follow their lead,” she said.
And Piepho said, don’t be afraid of the process.
“Blue Earth County has done such an excellent job of, if you can’t work all day, you can work a half of a day, and the thing is, some people are really afraid of the polling pads, the technology, but there are so many other jobs to fill,” she said.
Applicants can find out more on how to sign up on the Minnesota secretary of state’s website.
