MANKATO — Blue Earth County officials say it could cost $1.5 million to $2 million to repair the Rapidan Dam after this spring’s flooding, with another $1 million needed to improve the structure.
Public Works Director Ryan Thilges told the Blue Earth County Board Tuesday the county expected to finalize its cost estimates this week to secure Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to repair the dam.
“(It’s) extremely frustrating, I agree,” Thilges said. “But with the condition of the apron and the availability of the money, I want to right now try to go after it to make those repairs and do whatever measures we can do to prolong the longevity of the dam.”
Thilges said the dam’s concrete apron — slabs at the bottom of the dam meant to absorb energy from the flowing water — was significantly damaged once more after it was repaired a few years ago. About 1,300 square yards of the apron were damaged with about 250 square yards gouged out at least 10 feet deep.
“Once the apron peeled out, there’s large big red boulders underneath that are used to fill in, and they were pulled out and washed downstream,” Thilges said.
One of the dam’s five gates experienced a pulley system being damaged in the spring, while an electronic drive system on another gate was dislodged.
Workers recently finished other dam repairs, while damage upstream of the dam was covered by nearby hydroelectric station operator Eagle Creek Renewable Energy’s insurance.
A nearby flow separator wall was also washed away; Thilges said the wall will be included in the projected repairs.
The damage was caused by weeks of flooding in late February through April as the winter thaw caused near-record water flow through the Blue Earth River.
Thilges said the damage isn’t an immediate safety threat, but the dam’s structure could worsen if left as is.
Blue Earth County will have to wait for funding from FEMA before scheduling a fix, but Thilges hopes an additional $1 million in federal money can be used to grout rock anchors about 40 feet deep to keep the apron in place and mitigate future damage.
Board Chair Will Purvis said this is the third time the dam needed repairs in that area since he was first elected in 2006.
“It’s wonderful having a dam,” Commissioner Mark Piepho said.
Thilges said in April the county had spent $3.82 million on the dam since 2008. In that same period, the dam earned $1.25 million in hydroelectric revenue with another estimated $3.4 million coming from state and federal grant programs for repair costs.
