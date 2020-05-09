MANKATO — Blue Earth County saw its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.
Nine new Blue Earth County cases were reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region's most populous county to 64. Thirty of the residents who have been infected had fully recovered as of Friday.
Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan and Faribault counties each had three new cases Saturday while no new cases were reported in Brown, Le Sueur or Sibley counties.
Only one new case was recorded Saturday in Martin County — which has been the hardest hit locally. The county now has 112 cases.
Total known cases to date in the nine-county region now stands at 285.
No new deaths occurred in the region as the statewide death toll climbed to 558. Sixteen of the 24 deaths reported Saturday were age 80 or older and 16 of the victims were residents of care facilities.
The number of cases reported across Minnesota rose by 702 to a total of 10,790.
The state fell just short of its goal for ramped-up testing. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,993 test results in its data release on Saturday. Gov. Tim Walz has said the state should be testing 5,000 people daily as part of the plan to reopen the economy.
