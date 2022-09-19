MANKATO — Blue Earth County sheriff candidates will participate in a forum 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
This forum will be an opportunity for voters to exchange ideas with the candidates, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office's Lt. Jeff Wersal and Capt. Paul Barta.
There is no fee and registration is not necessary to attend.
Andy Wilke, director of business development and public affairs at Greater Mankato Growth, will serve as forum moderator.
The 2022 contest between Barta and Wersal is the county's first contested sheriff race since Sheriff Brad Peterson was elected in 1994, Wilke stated in a press release.
The forum will be taped by KTV Public Access for later online viewing; however, the event will not be livestreamed.
Candidate forums for other local offices will be announced at a later date.
