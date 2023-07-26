MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning residents to be aware of fraudulent calls impersonating the Sheriff’s Office and asking for money, the department said in a news release.
The department has received multiple calls from residents saying that someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office contacted them demanding money because of a missed court date or because they missed jury duty.
The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or directs the target to buy gift cards to resolve the matter.
The Sheriff’s Office said in the release that law enforcement will not solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or gift cards.
The release also reminded residents that technology makes it possible for people to alter their caller ID and to not rely on it as verification of the caller’s identity.
Anyone who has experienced a financial loss as a result of the scam should call 911 for assistance.
