MANKATO — A sense of civic duty might have motivated 75 people to show up at the political forum at the Blue Earth County Library Thursday night. Or it might have been that the attendees had never seen such a thing before.
After all, there hasn’t been a race for Blue Earth County sheriff since 1994 — the year Brad Peterson upset incumbent Sheriff LaRoy Wiebold. Peterson, who ran unopposed in six subsequent re-elections, is retiring after 28 years.
So Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal spent 75 minutes taking turns telling the good-sized crowd why they would be a worthy successor to Peterson. Considering the longstanding community satisfaction with Peterson’s performance and the fact that both Capt. Barta and Lt. Wersal have worked in the Sheriff’s Office since 2002, it wasn’t surprising that they were complimentary of the way the organization performs and were suggesting smaller changes rather than major overhauls.
“We need to keep a good thing going, and we need to look at enhancements and opportunities,” said Barta, focusing often on the various initiatives he’s undertaken as a member of Peterson’s leadership team.
Wersal mentioned more than once that he’s the choice of the Sheriff’s Office’s central employees — receiving the endorsement of the union representing the department’s deputies and investigators.
“They see me as a leader and as someone they want to work for,” Wersal said.
In opening and closing statements and in response to about a dozen questions, neither candidate directly criticized the other, emphasizing instead their own characteristics, experience and proposals.
Both said illegal drug use and law enforcement staffing shortages were major issues that the new sheriff will need to continue to address.
Drugs, particularly fentanyl and the increasing number of overdose deaths, are the biggest challenge facing Blue Earth County, according to the candidates. Wersal has plenty of firsthand knowledge of the problem as leader of the multi-jurisdictional Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015.
“It’s poisoning people and I don’t think the message is out there,” Wersal said, citing statistics on fentanyl seizures and overdoses. “I think the sheriff needs to take a lead role in making sure the public is aware of that.”
He talked, too, about the importance of encouraging people to share their stories of the dangers of drug addiction.
“People need to know what is going on. They need to talk about it,” Wersal said. “We need to end the stigma.”
And he supports the hiring of a peer recovery support specialist — someone who works with law enforcement but is not an officer — when an agency comes into contact with people struggling with drug addiction.
“That concept is happening right now in Duluth and it’s helping,” Wersal said.
Barta said it’s crucial to differentiate between drug dealers, who should be dealt with forcefully, and people suffering from drug addiction, who should be given opportunities for treatment. And he called for the federal government to stem the importation of drugs.
“The biggest area we need our government to focus on is interdiction at the border,” he said.
Workforce issues are an ongoing concern, although a critical shortage of custody officers at the jail has eased somewhat.
In his role as a captain, Barta said he has met with private businesses to learn their strategies for employee recruitment and retention. And he pledged to be a strong supporter of wellness programs — mental, physical and more — for employees ranging from deputies to jailers to 911 dispatchers as they deal with the stress, violence and trauma that comes with the job.
“It’s called ‘checkup from the neck up,’” Barta said of the law enforcement wellness initiatives aimed at the organization’s frontline employees. “We have to take care of them.”
Recent wage adjustments should help the county stay competitive in seeking workers, Wersal said. But the work environment is also crucial.
“Having a department people want to work for helps as well,” Wersal said, recalling the reputation of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office being an important consideration in his move from the North Mankato Police Department two decades ago.
Barta spoke of looking for strategies beyond wages to boost job satisfaction, saying he was directly involved in seeking to ease pressure on custody officers by increasing funding for jail nursing and mental health counseling to deal with medication and mental illness issues.
“It took leadership actively engaging with the employees of the jail ...,” Barta said of identifying those solutions.
Barta and Wersal each said they strongly support the use of body cameras, which the County Board recently agreed to fund, and also tackled questions about natural disaster management, school safety, strategies for dealing with a more diverse population, tactics for addressing the shortage of mental-health inpatient treatment capacity and much more.
Barta has worked in law enforcement since 1999. Along with his current roles as patrol captain and media liaison in the Sheriff’s Office, he has served as a SWAT operator and instructor, a detective, an assistant emergency management director and a shift lieutenant. A county resident his entire life, he’s a West High School grad and lives between Eagle Lake and St. Clair.
Wersal has been a Sheriff’s Office supervisor for 15 years, was the lead firearms instructor and handled internal affairs investigations prior to being assigned to the drug task force. A native of the St. Peter area, he said he is proud to be “second generation law enforcement” as the son of former Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Wersal. He lives in rural Lake Crystal.
The forum, moderated by KEYC’s Lisa Cownie and by Andy Wilke of Greater Minnesota Growth, will be available in its entirety on the GMG elections website — greatermankatoelections.com — in coming days.
The event was the first of several that will be open to the public and will also be recorded for future viewing on the website, including state legislative forums on Oct. 5, 6 and 11, a congressional forum on Oct. 13 and Mankato City Council and Blue Earth County Board forums on Oct. 18 and 20.
