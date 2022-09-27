MANKATO — Blue Earth County deputies, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force members and investigators should be wearing body cameras by January of next year.
The Blue Earth County Board Tuesday signed off on the department spending $132,000 to buy 31 cameras, related equipment and service contracts that would cover the first five years of the cameras' use.
Cpt. Paul Barta said the a group has been studying the use of cameras for a few years and tested cameras from different companies, settling on body cams made by Motorola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.