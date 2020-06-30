Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — Two dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County raised the Mankato area's total to more than 200 over the last 10 days.

The 24 new cases come a day after state health officials reported a cluster of about 200 cases linked to bargoers in Mankato.  

Blue Earth County has now had 212 new cases confirmed since June 20, which accounts for 53% of all cases in the county since mid-March, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Cases in other south-central Minnesota counties continue to rise as well. The full list of newly identified COVID-19 cases for the region includes:  

  • Blue Earth County — 24
  • Nicollet County — Eight
  • Brown County — Three
  • Le Sueur County — Three
  • Watonwan County — Three
  • Sibley County — Two

Watonwan County is the least populated county in the nine-county region but has had the second most cases and the most per capita. The county has had 66 cases during the last 10 days.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0