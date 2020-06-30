MANKATO — Two dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County raised the Mankato area's total to more than 200 over the last 10 days.
The 24 new cases come a day after state health officials reported a cluster of about 200 cases linked to bargoers in Mankato.
Blue Earth County has now had 212 new cases confirmed since June 20, which accounts for 53% of all cases in the county since mid-March, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Cases in other south-central Minnesota counties continue to rise as well. The full list of newly identified COVID-19 cases for the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 24
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Brown County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
Watonwan County is the least populated county in the nine-county region but has had the second most cases and the most per capita. The county has had 66 cases during the last 10 days.
