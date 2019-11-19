MANKATO — Blue Earth County is upgrading equipment in time to handle the 2020 elections.
The Blue Earth County Board signed off Tuesday on about $400,000 in new election equipment, from vote tabulators to assistive voting machines to more poll pads, which help election workers check in and register voters.
The county has planned election upgrades over the past few years, which included rolling out poll pads during the 2018 election. The new equipment is meant to streamline work at all of the county's live precincts, as well as absentee and mail ballots at the Blue Earth County Government Center.
Michael Stalberger, the county's director of property and environmental resources, said the new equipment still uses paper ballots but will drastically cut down work time counting votes during Election Day.
"It'll speed up our process for our voters, which anecdotally that is actually where our slow process is right now," Stalberger said. "We start getting a lot during a busy election like the 2020 presidential election, so we'll be able to start moving (votes) through that process quicker."
Yet Blue Earth County will keep the same measures in gathering all votes at the county level. Stalberger told the board precinct-level votes are transmitted to the county via flash drives or other memory storage devices rather than online as an extra security measure to ensure votes can be clearly traced to the precinct level.
That said, county officials plan to make some election staff changes to ensure those storage devices come to the county election office quicker after polls close.
"It certainly is more important to get the numbers right than it is to get it in time," Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said. "We don't like rushed service just because somebody wants them to come back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.