MANKATO — Blue Earth County public works will host an open house Tuesday to share planning for reconstruction of County Road 16 from the Le Sueur River Bridge to County Road 90.
The public will have the opportunity to comment on the design plan from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Earth County Public Works Office, 35 Map Drive.
The road will have new pavement, 12 feet wide driving lanes and six feet wide shoulders. Some segments will include concrete curbs and gutters, with other parts including ditches.
The design plans and land acquisition are expected to be finalized by early 2023, with reconstruction beginning later in the year.
