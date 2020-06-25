MANKATO — Blue Earth County's 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday brought its six-day total above a hundred.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported about 107 new cases in the county during that span as local clinics offer more testing to potentially exposed individuals. The cluster of cases is predominately young adults.
Six other counties in south-central Minnesota also had new cases Thursday.
Watonwan County's two new cases were its smallest increase of the week. The county had a similar spike in cases as Blue Earth County starting last week.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Faribault County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Nicollet County — 3
- Watonwan — 2
- Le Sueur — 1
- Waseca — 1
Local clinics report higher volumes at their respiratory clinics over recent days. Statewide hospitalizations, however, remain steady.
The number of Minnesotans with COVID-19 who need intensive care beds increased by two but remained well below the peak in late May. Hospitalization increases often lag behind new cases, so levels will be closely monitored in south-central Minnesota after the recent spikes.
Minnesota also passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday as health officials reported more than 1,400 people have died from the disease.
Trends, though, continue to show a slowing death rate. Thursday marked the first time since mid-April that the state reported five consecutive days of deaths in the single digits.
The counts of people currently hospitalized (336) and needing intensive care (162) — two closely watched metrics as officials try to manage the spread of the disease — continue to flatten, with an overall downward trend the past few weeks.
Of the 34,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, state officials say about 88% of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among those who’ve died, nearly 80% were living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
