MANKATO — Blue Earth County's 21 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday pushed its total during the pandemic past 2,000.
The county joins 12 others across Minnesota in having more than 2,000 cases so far, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The 2,003 total cases in Blue Earth County make it the only county in the south-central region to reach the mark.
While Blue Earth County is the most populous among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota, it doesn't have the most cases per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County had about 296 cases per 10,000 residents as of Thursday, the fourth highest case rate in the area. Watonwan, Waseca and Martin counties have higher rates at 525, 494 and 306 cases per 10,000 residents, respectively.
All area counties but Watonwan County also had new cases confirmed Thursday. The full list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County — 12
- Faribault County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Brown County — Four
- Martin County — Four
- Waseca County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.