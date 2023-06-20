GOOD THUNDER — Neighbors around an odor-plagued compost site near Good Thunder may soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief without being bombarded with smells they say keep them from being outdoors or enjoying their property.
The Blue Earth County Board Tuesday voted unanimously, with Commissioner Mark Piepho absent, to revoke the conditional-use permit for MFS Compost.
Commissioners said they have been near the site and have experienced the overpowering stench.
"I drove out there. I thought it'd be a nice little trip in rural Blue Earth County — and my God," said Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg. He said he grew up on a farm and knows what normal farm smells are.
"This smelled like dead pigs we had waiting for the rendering truck to pick up," he said.
Commissioner Kip Bruender disagreed with protests from MFS and its attorney that due process had not been met to allow for a revocation of the permit. "I think due process has been met."
And he said that while MFS argues the odor testing done by county staff wasn't scientific enough, common sense should prevail.
"The nuisance is determined by the people who can't use their property. There is no testing equipment to measure what these people have had to live with," Bruender said.
Commissioner Patty O'Connor agreed. "I've been out there and smelled what you people have had to put up with.”
Commissioner Kevin Paap, who represents the district, said he appreciated all the input from residents in the area and said there will still be a process, through the county and likely the state, before the operation is finally closed down.
During a public hearing Tuesday many residents in the area, including the Good Thunder mayor, recounted years of horrible smells and what they say were broken promises and lack of concern by MFS owners.
"MFS is not ignorant of the fact they are not in compliance," said nearby resident Mary FitzSimmons. "They have been contacted by county staff numerous times in the past 16 months. They simply don't care."
But Tim Kelley, an attorney for MFS, said the county staff's recommendation to the board to revoke the permit was flawed.
He said a conditional-use permit can't be taken away without due process and substantial proof of violation of conditions. "That didn't happen here."
Beginning in May 2022, county staff began to visit the site several days a month to document days they considered to be odor violations.
In the days they visited the area, they determined there were 36 days of odor violations and 33 days of no violation from May to December of last year.
So far this year, county staff reported there were 28 days with odor violations and 18 days with no violations when they visited the site.
But Kelley said there was no “determinable standard” for judging if the odor created a nuisance.
Some residents and commissioners said that when the facility was approved in 2012 it was portrayed as a family-run business that would compost local area yard waste and food waste from restaurants and grocers and that they were told there would be no odor if the facility was run properly.
But different types of food waste were brought in from a wider area, and odor complaints and problems with PFAS in pond water prompted the site to close in 2019. The site reopened but continued to be the center of odor complaints, odor that grew worse than ever, residents said.
Troy Gilchrist, an attorney with Kennedy and Graven who represents Lyra Township where MFS is located, said the odor complaints have long been widespread and said the township wanted the county to revoke the permit.
He said this has not been a case of a couple of neighbors repeatedly complaining, noting there have been 164 complaints from 37 households filed with the county.
"No neighbor should be expected to live with the nuisance," Gilchrist told the County Board.
Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson told the board that his town and residents have for years had to put up with "pungent and offensive odor. Our townspeople shouldn't have to live with this."
He said small towns are struggling and that the stench will keep developers, renters and home buyers away.
"Our town won't survive if we can't sell houses. It is your responsibility to do the responsible thing for the citizens of Good Thunder and the people around there," Anderson told the board.
