blue earth county logo

MANKATO — Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility's opening for the season has been delayed as a response to Gov. Tim Walz's recent stay-at-home order.

The facility had been scheduled to begin its normal drop-off service April 7. Instead, on that date staff will begin taking appointments to accept waste. The service will be provided on a limited basis for residents with pressing disposal needs.

Plans for scheduling appointments will be announced on Blue Earth County’s social media sites and COVID-19 webpage:

blueearthcountymn.gov/1532/COVID-19.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you