MANKATO — Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility's opening for the season has been delayed as a response to Gov. Tim Walz's recent stay-at-home order.
The facility had been scheduled to begin its normal drop-off service April 7. Instead, on that date staff will begin taking appointments to accept waste. The service will be provided on a limited basis for residents with pressing disposal needs.
Plans for scheduling appointments will be announced on Blue Earth County’s social media sites and COVID-19 webpage:
blueearthcountymn.gov/1532/COVID-19.
