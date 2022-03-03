The Free Press
MANKATO — Blue Earth County had two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing its pandemic toll to 96.
The county residents were between 60-64 and 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 20 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 12,172.
Blue Earth County’s 96 deaths linked to COVID-19 are the most among the nine area counties. The nine counties have combined for 483 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Although it has the highest county toll in the region, Blue Earth County’s relatively high population gives it the lowest death rate. It accounts for about 20% of the region’s COVID-19 deaths, but the county has about 29% of the region’s population, according to state demographic data.
The highest COVID-19 death rate in the region is in Faribault County. Its 50 fatalities are about 10% of the region’s total, while the county has only about 6% of the region’s population.
The region has had five COVID-19 deaths confirmed through March’s first three days. February finished with 29 deaths confirmed over 28 days.
Area counties continued to have low case counts Thursday. They combined for just 23 new cases, one of the smallest upticks since August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.