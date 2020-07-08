MANKATO — A 22-year-old Blue Earth County resident is one of the 20 people in the county who've been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have picked up in the county since cases started to rise considerably in mid-June. Eight of the county's 20 hospitalizations have occurred since June 16.
Most of the hospitalized people have been older, but younger people like the 22-year-old can experience complications as well.
Blue Earth County's spike in cases over the last few weeks has been driven by young adults. The county surpassed the 500 mark for total COVID-19 cases during the pandemic Wednesday, and at least 301 of them are in the 20-29 age range, according to Blue Earth County Public Health data.
The county had 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, bringing its total to 510 since the beginning of the pandemic. About two-thirds of the cases have been confirmed since June 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Four other south-central Minnesota counties had new cases Wednesday. All nine counties in the region have had new cases this week.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — Three
- Brown County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.