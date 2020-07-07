MANKATO — Blue Earth County will soon surpass 500 total COVID-19 cases, with 19 newly confirmed positives added to the tally Tuesday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 494 since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the rise in the county, although the death toll has remained stable so far.
Stats from Blue Earth County Public Health show a total of 19 residents with COVID-19 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations have increased by seven since June 16, around when the spike in Mankato area cases began.
The local case and hospitalization trends contrast with more encouraging statewide measures. Minnesota's intensive care unit usage has trended down for weeks, and daily death tolls have remained in single-digits for the most part since late June.
South-central Minnesota had 42 new cases overall Tuesday. Every county in the region has had new cases in recent days — only Sibley County didn't have new cases Tuesday.
The full list of new cases includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Nicollet County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Five
- Watonwan County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Brown County — Three
- Martin County — Two
- Faribault County — One
