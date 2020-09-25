BLUE EARTH — Another mother has been charged with obstructing the investigation into a 2017 assault involving the Blue Earth Area High School football team.
Shawn Barnett, 47, who now lives in Des Moines, Iowa, was charged with felony counts of aiding an offender, conspiracy to aid an offender and conspiracy to obstruct and investigation on Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.
Barnett is the mother of one of the four teens charged with assaulting and/or sexually assaulting a teammate during a post-game house party in October 2017. The victim had a serious concussion.
Text messages and social media posts indicate Shawn Barnett knew about the assault and that her son, Blake Barnett, had video of the incident on his cellphone, according to a court complaint. Messages also reportedly indicate she knew investigators were seeking a warrant to search the phone.
The phone disappeared before investigators could examine it, the charges say. Members of the Barnett family and Blake Barnett's defense attorney reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what happened to the phone.
Barnett is the second parent accused of impeding the investigation. In January a jury found Allison Ann Mastin, of Blue Earth, guilty of felony perjury. She is the mother of the then-girlfriend of Wyatt Tungland — one of the other teens convicted in the assault. She testified in court that Tungland was at her house when the assault occurred. She is appealing her conviction.
