BLUE EARTH — A man was left with broken bones and a concussion after a St. Patrick's Day gathering in rural Faribault County.
A 40-year-old man told police he was assaulted during a drinking party in a shed. The man was bleeding and was taken to the hospital. He had a broken nose, broken hand and a concussion, according to a court complaint.
Investigators identified Joshua Charles Anderson, 23, of Blue Earth as a suspect. Anderson allegedly admitted to punching the man.
Anderson was charged with felony assault Thursday in Faribault County District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.