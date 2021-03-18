BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth man is accused of an assault that left a woman needing emergency eye surgery.
Shawn Joseph Shumpert, 40, was charged with felony counts of assault and terroristic threats Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.
A woman said Shumpert sent her a message threatening to “shank” her with a screwdriver, then came into her room and assaulted her early Tuesday morning in a Blue Earth residence. Shumpert allegedly threw two screwdrivers at her, then punched and choked her.
Police officers found the woman's bed covered in blood and Shumpert had blood on him and a screwdriver, according to a court complaint.
The woman was taken to the Blue Earth hospital with a bloody and swollen eye and bruising on her neck. She was transferred to a larger hospital for emergency surgery in attempt to save sight in her eye.
