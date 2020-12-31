BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
Daniel Rodrick Rilea, 44, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.
Rilea sexually assaulted her multiple times, a girl told authorities on Monday. The girl showed an officer a text message from Rilea encouraging her to keep “our secret,” according to a court complaint.
Rilea gave varied accounts of his relationship with the girl, eventually allegedly admitting to the investigator he might have touched her inappropriately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.