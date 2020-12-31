BLUE EARTH — A Blue Earth man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Daniel Rodrick Rilea, 44, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.

Rilea sexually assaulted her multiple times, a girl told authorities on Monday. The girl showed an officer a text message from Rilea encouraging her to keep “our secret,” according to a court complaint.

Rilea gave varied accounts of his relationship with the girl, eventually allegedly admitting to the investigator he might have touched her inappropriately.

