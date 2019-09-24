BLUE EARTH — A man with six prior DWI convictions is suspected of huffing from an aerosol can before crashing into a neighbor's truck and trailer.
Ryan Harlan Wirkus, 38, of Blue Earth, was charged with felony DWI Monday in Faribault County District Court.
Wirkus allegedly struck a trailer, a truck and a basketball hoop before getting stuck on a boulder Friday evening near his residence on Sailor Street at First Street.
Wirkus failed field sobriety tests and urine test results are pending. Air duster cans were found in his Suburban.
Wirkus has previously been convicted of DWI-related charges six times, most recently in 2014 after he got a stolen pickup stuck in a ditch outside the Faribault County Jail.
