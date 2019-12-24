GUCKEEN — A 21-year-old Blue Earth man died Monday morning when the pickup he was driving rolled just west of Guckeen in Faribault County.
Truman Hobbs was westbound on 110th Street at 9:30 a.m. and was near the intersection with 320th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into a ditch, Faribault County deputies said.
Hobbs was alone in the vehicle and was ejected from the truck as it rolled, deputies said.
Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
