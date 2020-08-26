Two area school districts already are changing plans for the start of their school years.
A party at which COVID-19 spread caused Blue Earth Public Schools leaders to reverse course on welcoming all students back full time, at least for the first two weeks.
New Ulm Public Schools leaders meanwhile have decided the district will offer in-person learning for all students because COVID cases are down in Brown County.
The Blue Earth School Board decided this week to use a hybrid model for its older students at the start of the school year. Kindergarten through seventh graders will be back in the classroom full time, but eighth through 12th grade students will attend in person two to three days per week.
In a letter to families earlier in the month Supt. Mandy Fletcher said the district would likely be able to bring back all students full time, due to relatively low COVID-19 case counts in Faribault County.
State guidance released last month recommends case counts be a prime determinant in local decisions in how to open schools.
A full reopening “would have been a really easy decision for us” based solely on those guidelines. Fletcher told the School Board Monday. Faribault County had seven COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents as of the last official count taken from July 26 to Aug. 8. The state recommends schools bring back all students if the count in their county is less than 10 per 10,000.
But school district and local health officials are concerned about a large house party in rural Winnebago on Aug. 8. Fletcher said at least 200 young people, including some Blue Earth students, are estimated to have attended.
COVID-19 cases have been linked to this party and not everyone is cooperating with providing information for contact tracing, school and health officials say.
“We expect to see an increase in the Faribault County case rate as a result of this situation,” Chera Sevcik, executive director for Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, said in a statement.
The number of confirmed cases in the county has climbed from 87 on Aug. 10 to 109 on Wednesday.
Fletcher said they expect the case rate to climb to over 10 per 10,000 before the start of school.
While infected party-goers are by now no longer contagious, officials are worried about secondary spread.
“This is a proactive approach,” Fletcher said. “This will give us another 14-day incubation period to make sure this has run its course.”
A hybrid approach at the secondary school will reduce the number of students in the building at any given time and district leaders hope that will limit the spread.
The district is hoping to bring secondary students back full time Sept. 21. But Fletcher said that goal will depend on community members taking precautions.
“It is going to take all of us to get these numbers back down,” she said. “It is going to take all of us having some responsibility with understanding that the actions of us all will impact our students.”
New Ulm Public Schools has meanwhile shifted in the opposite direction.
On Aug. 10 the New Ulm School Board approved a back-to-school model of full time for elementary students and a hybrid for secondary students. Last week the district announced it will instead offer in-person learning for all students.
The change is due to new state data on COVID-19 local cases and was made in consultation with public health officials, Supt. Jeff Bertrang wrote in a letter to parents.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brown County dropped to six per 10,000 during the period from July 26 to Aug. 6. The county had risen above the state-recommended 10 cases per 10,000 threshold for a return to full-time in-person learning in early July. The county's cases since have been on the decline but still a bit higher than in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.