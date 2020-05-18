MANKATO — Blue Earth County and Nicollet County were among the area counties with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The counties accounted for six of south-central Minnesota's nine new cases. Martin and Sibley counties had the other new cases.
The four new COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County brought its total to 87, more than half of which are still active. The county's public health data showed 33 people who had COVID-19 no longer needed isolation as of Friday.
Nicollet County's two new cases raised its total to 39. The county's total was just 28 as recently as Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Case totals continued to rise statewide due to heightened testing. The state doesn't provide testing level data by county, so it's unclear how much testing is happening in south-central Minnesota.
The state confirmed 705 new cases Monday, upping the total to 16,372 since the pandemic began. Of the confirmed cases, 10,764 no longer need to be isolated.
Minnesota's death toll rose by nine, a big drop from previous days. Mondays often have lower deaths reported than other days due to reporting lags over the weekend.
Minnesota has now had at least 731 COVID-19 deaths. State health officials warned the number could reach 1,000 by the end of May.
