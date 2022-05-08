The redrawing of boundaries for political offices in Minnesota is complete after counties — the last to redistrict — recently completed their work.
Blue Earth County commissioner districts changed substantially in and around Mankato, due to strong population growth there and a loss of population in the rest of the county.
“We had a lot of folks move into the city of Mankato proper, from within and outside the county,” said Mike Stalberger, property and environmental resources director. Mankato had a 13% population growth from 2010 to 2020, while the rest of the county saw a loss.
“In Mankato, we have more growth on the easterly and northeasterly sides of the city. So with those shifts it caused us to pretty significantly shift the districts.”
When redrawing borders, officials are required to keep roughly the same population within each district.
Nicollet County also just approved new commissioner districts. Their map didn’t change as significantly as Blue Earth County’s. Two precincts in North Mankato moved into a different district than they were currently in and two rural townships moved into different districts.
Jaci Kopet, property and public services director in Nicollet County, said North Mankato, St. Peter and Courtland all saw growth of 6.5% or slightly more from 2010 to 2020. The rest of the county saw little to no growth.
Under the new map, commissioner District 1 added New Sweden Township while District 2 picked up Bernadotte Township.
In North Mankato, districts are largely the same, although Precinct 3 moved into commissioner District 4 and city Precinct 4 moved into commissioner District 3.
Because counties are last to set new boundaries, they face some challenges. First the state sets new legislative and congressional districts, then cities and townships work through their redistricting maps, then the counties go to work.
“The county has to incorporate all of the city ward boundaries and all of the legislative district boundaries,” Stalberger said. “We worked closely with the city, which helped because they tried to make sure their decisions would weave in with ours.”
Stalberger and his staff came up with different proposed maps and the commissioners settled on one.
The most dramatic change is to District 1 in Mankato. The district was moved to the north and northeast to pick up a lot of the new growth in the city. District 2 shrunk in geographical size but also picked up some of the new growth on the northeast side of the city.
And the mostly rural District 5, which used to come into part of the northern part of Mankato, no longer includes any of the city.
The new District 4 has a bit of Mankato in it, but 72% of it is outside Mankato.
And District 3 moved more toward the MSU campus area, which was a result of District 1 shifting considerably.
Stalberger said staff and the commissioners worked to use significant landmark roads as the break between different districts in Mankato. “They wanted to make it easy for residents to know where their district is and where they vote.”
While the hard work of redrawing political lines is done, Stalberger’s elections division has more work ahead.
“Now we update polling information for thousands of residents.” He said residents will get information in late May about which district they are now in and where they will cast votes.
