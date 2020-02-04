BLUE EARTH — Only a dozen Blue Earth Area High School freshmen and sophomores said they definitely want to stay in their hometown area to start their careers.
Volunteers from 30 Blue Earth area businesses opened their doors to students Tuesday to show them they don't have to leave to find career opportunities.
Before they got to tour rooms packed with cables and computer servers, students visiting BevComm learned the telecommunication company employs more than engineers and information technology experts.
“We have a lot of other job titles here as well,” said human resources manager Amy Keister, handing out a list of more than 40 positions at the company and the educational and work experience required to land those jobs.
Around the corner, Helena Roe talked about the many hats she wears as manager of the Rainbow Food Co-op.
“I get to meet a lot of interesting local growers and producers,” she said.
Across the street, students painted wooden signs at The Rustic Board while Sarah Zabel shared about her winding road to becoming owner of a small shop selling reclaimed furniture and hand-painted home décor.
In between visits from student groups, Zabel said she hoped she gave students a glimpse of what it takes to start a small business.
The business tours were the second of three events this school year bringing together students and business professionals.
Blue Earth, population about 3,200, is among six small towns chosen by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to launch Rural Entrepreneurial Venture or REV programs in 2018. The initiative provides resources promoting small-town entrepreneurship.
In Blue Earth, the effort is led by a committee of community leaders and Mary Kennedy, an economic development specialist with a nonprofit called Community and Economic Development Associates. This fall the Blue Earth REV team conducted a survey of Blue Earth underclassmen. More than 40% of respondents said they intend to move away for work, while less than 10% wanted to stay local. Half said they were undecided.
“This sparked the REV group's interest in connecting students with professionals to ensure they are aware of the reality of potential,” Kennedy said of the survey results.
In December nearly 40 volunteers from area businesses visited the school to talk about their professions over lunch with students.
On Tuesday each underclassman got to tour five businesses related to a career area of their interest.
Sophomore Dylan Dopp said he was most surprised to learn about the complexity of banking. There is a lot happening behind the scenes at a bank that customers don't see, he said following a visit to First Bank Blue Earth.
Mulling a career either in accounting or information technology, Dopp said he'd like to return to the Blue Earth area after college because he values its strong sense of community.
In May, business professionals will return to the high school for another round of lunch panels.
A grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation helped fund the school lunches and field trips.
“We are so proud to expose our students not only to a plethora of career and job opportunities but also to the vast opportunities we have to offer right here in the Blue Earth area,” Supt. Mandy Fletcher said.
