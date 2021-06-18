BLUE EARTH — A teenager was taken to hospitals after he was shot in the leg Wednesday night southeast of Blue Earth.
A 16-year-old from the Blue Earth area was hit by what a Faribault County Sheriff's Office news release described as a “negligent discharge” around 11 p.m. at 45167 70th St.
The teen was taken to United Hospital District in Blue Earth then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Two other boys, ages 16 and 17, were present during the shooting.
