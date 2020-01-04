MINNESOTA LAKE — A Blue Earth woman was injured when her vehicle left an icy road near Minnesota Lake Friday night.
Barbara Jean Billett, 54, was traveling north on Highway 22 at 6 p.m. when her Toyota Camry left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the ditch.
She was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol was involved according to the state patrol.
