MANKATO — It’s that time of year again: time for blue-green algae on area lakes and waterways.
Nutrients in runoff from spring rainstorms combined with persistent hot weather forecasted for Sunday and Monday will likely mean trouble for lakes in the Mankato area and across the state. The factors trigger algae blooms that can be harmful to people and pets.
With the temperatures hitting the 90s and above, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency predicts many more blooms could develop in time for the weekend.
“It can be a problem locally,” said Lee Ganske, water monitoring supervisor out of the agency’s Mankato office. “They come and go, but they tend to come more when it’s the summer, when it’s hot. We’re going into some of those conditions now. I won’t be surprised at all to see some pretty significant algae blooms on a number of area lakes, including Duck and Madison.”
Those two lakes in Blue Earth County come to mind, Ganske said, because they both have county parks and beaches. He reminds people flocking to area lakes to be on the lookout for blue-green algae.
If in doubt, stay out, is the Pollution Control Agency’s mantra, said Lee Engel, supervisor of the water quality monitoring unit at the MPCA. Ganske concurs, saying that if people spot blue-green algae, they should reconsider their plans to recreate at that lake.
While people don’t tend to ingest much lake water while swimming or boating, pets can be susceptible to getting sick from blue-green algae. Dogs have died after drinking toxic lake water.
Sara Schwartz, a vet with the Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital in Mankato, said dog owners should immediately rinse off their dog with plenty of fresh, clean water if the dog has frolicked in a lake with blue-green algae.
“They should keep a close eye on their pet,” she said. “Signs and symptoms could start from 15 minutes to a couple of hours later. They really want to watch for nausea, vomiting, weakness, difficulty walking, any drooling and difficulty breathing.”
“We have had situations where dogs have died as a result of blue-green algae,” Ganske said. “They’ve gone in a water body and their coat has been covered with algae, and then they’ve licked their coat or drunk the water. People are unlikely to drink a significant amount of lake water. It’s a different situation between people and animals.”
Mike Roll, president of the Crystal Waters Project and tri-county president of the Coalition of Lake Associations, said: “I’m hearing of blue-green algae starting already.”
Roll said we’ve had heavy rains, and because the agriculture crops aren’t up yet, the rains are causing more sedimentation now because of the late crop season. The sediment carries nutrients, and once those nutrients get into water and it gets hot, algae blooms develop.
“Is it a problem or not?” Ganske said. “The water doesn’t look very good, and it maybe doesn’t smell that great. You think ‘Do I really want to be on this water?’ and maybe it’s even bad enough that you don’t feel that great about being in a boat on the water because it’s really green and just isn’t very pleasant.”
While some algae is safe, it’s impossible for the average person to know which type of lake algae will make you sick.
“If it’s green and slimy, and if it has that blue-green tinge to it, it is just better to stay out of the water,” Ganske said. “There’s potential to swallow it if you’re swimming.”
Engel said to be on the lookout and that the dangerous blue-green algae resembles “pea soup. It’s just not aesthetically pleasing and it’s not enjoyable to recreate in.
“As we move into hotter, warmer summer months, the potential is there to start to see an increase in blue-green algae due to those warming waters for production to occur. Some lakes bloom every year with blue-green algae, some lakes may not experience the bloom in 20 years and then get one randomly. It all ties back to conditions being right for algae to thrive.”
Everyone must decide what they’re comfortable with when it comes time to enter a lake, Ganske said. He recommends that wanna-be swimmers instead visit old gravel pits such as Hiniker Pond and the Red Jacket Valley Park, where algae blooms are less plentiful.
