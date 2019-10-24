The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — A power generator manufacturer has moved into a new $13 million, 85,000-square-foot facility in the Northport Industrial Park in upper North Mankato.
Blue Star Power Systems was founded in 2004 by Doug and Adrienne Fahrforth and manufactures diesel and gaseous generators that are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada.
They started outside of Lake Crystal and have grown steadily, now employing nearly 100 people.
“As a lifelong North Mankato resident, I am passionate about North Mankato and was proud at how the city and Port Authority handled the entire process,” Fahrforth said in a statement.
They hope to be fully moved into the new facility by the end of November.
Amenities at the new company headquarters include an exercise room, a walking trail around the property and an outdoor patio located off the building’s cafeteria. Floor to ceiling windows provide natural light throughout the building.
The project was funded through Pioneer Bank and construction partners included ISG, RW Carlstrom, I Space, and Dirt Merchant.
