Naturally, Minnesota anglers all aspire to catch a walleyes, especially on this unique upcoming holiday called the fishing opener.
After all, it is our state fish and great table fare even for those who don’t particularly care to eat fish.
But while walleye might be king, the real bread-and-butter fish that garner most anglers’ attention on a day-to-day basis are panfish.
Plentiful and willing biters most of the time, bluegills, sunfish, crappies have salvaged many a fish fry when finicky walleye refuse to cooperate.
Generations of youngsters began a lifelong love of fishing through the tug of an eager-to-bite bluegill on a fishing line. They also are great tasting.
When it comes to panfish, anglers will agree that size matters.
“Anglers, guides and resort owners were saying the quality of the bluegills had really declined over the years,” said Brandon Eder, assistant manager at the Department of Natural Resources Waterville Fish Hatchery.
The perceived decline in average size of bluegills over the years was backed up by scientific data and in lake surveys conducted by the DNR.
In 2019, the DNR announced a new program called the Quality Bluegill Initiative.
Eder said the QBI was initiated by a citizen-staffed Panfish Work Group with guidance from the DNR’s Panfish Technical Committee.
Research showed that over-harvest of the panfish was the largest contributor to the decline in size and that current Minnesota regulations weren’t working particularly well to protect larger fish.
“Creel surveys showed that anglers began keeping some bluegills when they reached 6½ inches,” Eder said. “When they reached 7 inches and longer, anglers started keeping more than they released.”
Naturally, anything larger usually wound up being kept.
In Minnesota waters, growth rates can vary from north to south.
In southern Minnesota, ‘gills grow much more rapidly than those found in northern Minnesota lakes.
“A bluegill down here can reach 8 inches in four years, but it can take twice as long in lakes further north,” Eder said.
Several different options were available in the DNR’s “toolbox” in an effort to reduce the decline in bluegill sizes.
“We looked at closing the season at certain times of the year, closing spawning areas to fishing or going to zoned regulations like those for northern pike,” he said. “Those options were not very popular and more restrictive creel limits were more palatable with anglers.”
Under the QBI plan, bluegill creel limits would be reduced from 15 to either five or 10 fish, depending on existing or past bluegill populations on the lake. On certain lakes, crappie limits were reduced from 10 to five fish.
Initially, QBI was instituted mainly on lakes in northern and western Minnesota.
More recently, the reduced creel limits were put into place on several lakes in the Mankato area.
On Lake Washington in Le Sueur County and Shields Lake in Rice County, bluegill limits now are 10. On Lake Mazaska, also in Rice County, the bluegill limit is five.
“We had lots of public input and an 80-90% approval — there wasn’t a whole lot of angst about the proposed regulations,” he said.
It will be several years before the true impact of the new regulations will have on bluegill sizes is known, Eder said, but that limiting the harvest seems to be working.
“Where the reduced creel limits have been in effect, on average there has been a 3/4-inch increase in size of bluegills. None of the lakes has gone backwards.”
Lakes with the reduced creel limits are posted at access sites with brightly colored signs spelling out the new regulations.
But as always, anglers are encouraged to check their 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet for additional details.
