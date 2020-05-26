Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.