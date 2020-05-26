NORTH MANKATO — Blues on Belgrade is the latest community celebration to be called off due to the pandemic.
The annual music festival in lower North Mankato was scheduled for July 25.
“We are taking into consideration the uncertainty of this pandemic and the social distancing guidelines, and feel it is best to cancel,” a Business on Belgrade Board announcement states.
Fun Days was previously canceled in North Mankato.
The business association will wait until later summer to make a decision on whether to hold its annual Bier on Belgrade in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.