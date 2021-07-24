On a stage in the middle of Belgrade Avenue, members of the Echos Big Bang performed together for the first time in two years.
Playing jazz classics like the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” the St. Peter-based ensemble kicked off the return of Blues on Belgrade Saturday.
The big band, which traditionally performs a few shows around southern Minnesota each year, had not performed together since the 2019 Blues on Belgrade.
“We’re back together,” said pianist and vocalist Barbara Dunker of North Mankato. “It feels very good to see everybody and play together.”
There were some rusty notes, Barbara and husband Larry Dunker admitted. Some of the members found ways to continue making music during the pandemic, including Barbara, who is a voice and piano teacher. But others, including Larry, who plays the trumpet, had not picked up their instruments in months before rehearsals began this spring.
It likely will be awhile before The Echos perform together again. There aren’t yet many events happening large enough to hire a 20-piece band, Barbara said.
The other band that has never missed a Blues on Belgrade had a few months of performing again under their belts. Billy Steiner of City Mouse said he’s gotten back on stage several times since pandemic event restrictions were lifted. But the North Mankato City Council member said there’s still something special about Blues on Belgrade.
“It’s just good to be back again,” Steiner said.
Business on Belgrade — an association of businesses along Belgrade Avenue — hosts the free music festival as well as other annual community events.
Blues on Belgrade co-chair Jolinda Grabianowski said organizers were “really excited” to host their first big event since Bells on Belgrade in December 2019.
All of the association’s annual events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
While Bookin’ on Belgrade — a fun run fundraiser for the Taylor Library of which Business on Belgrade is a sponsor — was able to return this spring, Blues on Belgrade is the first event to return organized by the association with most of its members participating.
Menari Body Works owner Olivia Hageman participated in her first ever Blues on Belgrade Saturday after moving to a new space next to Dino’s Pizzeria last fall. At a curbside booth she sold healthy drink alternatives to the plethora of alcoholic and soda offerings at the festival. Inside her new Belgrade home, her staff was giving $1 per minute chair massages.
In addition to adding to her July profit margin, Hageman said Blues on Belgrade was a marketing opportunity for her massage and wellness business that she said has been recovering well since the pandemic forced her to shut down for several months.
Even with the heat, Grabianowski said she expected a sizeable crowd for the musical festival. She’d heard from many people eager to get out to hear some live music after the pandemic sidelined musicians for so many months.
Most of the Blues on Belgrade spectators had to jockey for coveted shaded spots, sweat under big hats or huddle under tents and umbrellas to endure the afternoon sun.
But Cathie Krueger, JoAnn Bianchi and Theresia Hoffmann had a better retreat: Hoffman’s shaded patio. Hoffmann lives on Range Street around a corner from the stage and returned to hosting her annual Blues on Belgrade party.
The friends were glad to be able to resume the tradition this year, even though the sun forced them to spend more time back on Hoffman’s patio than usual.
“Most years I’d be dancing all day,” Bianchi said.
Blues on Belgrade bands are performing until 11 p.m., with The Murphy Brothers Band and The Jimmys closing out the festival.
People have another, hopefully cooler, chance to hear free live music next month courtesy of another North Mankato business association.
The new Connecting Commerce association in upper North Mankato is holding Concerts on Commerce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Nate Boots & The High Horses will perform outside in an open area near Ignition Fitness at 1960 Commerce Drive. There also will be food trucks and children’s activities. If it’s raining instead of hot the event will move to Sept. 2.
