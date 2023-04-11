MANKATO — Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters — two blues rock bands with roots dating to the mid to late 1980s — will perform at Mankato's Vetter Stone Amphitheater Aug. 15.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office or at ticketmaster.com.
Blues Traveler formed in the late 1980s in New Jersey. The band's sound, while deeply rooted in blues, has been defined by lead man John Popper's virtuosic harmonica playing. They were Top 40 radio mainstays in the '90s with their album "Four," which included the hits "Hook" and "Runaround."
Big Head Todd and the Monsters formed in Colorado in 1986 and grew to be a popular college radio band in the '90s. The band's third studio album, "Sister Sweetly," produced a string of radio hits including "Brokenhearted Savior" and "Bittersweet" (although a better version of "Bittersweet" can be found on the band's second album, "Midnight Radio").
