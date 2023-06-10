Hundreds hit Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter on Saturday to take in the 15th Annual Ambassadors Bluesfest, kicking off the community’s 2023 music festival season.
The celebration opened at noon and continued through 10 p.m., with five bands, including headliner Mississippi Heat.
Dozens of venders and food trucks took to the central community park, adjacent to Hwy. 169 in St. Peter. The community continues to gain prominence as a major music festval in southern Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.