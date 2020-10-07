NORTH MANKATO — Voters may interact informally with Mankato School Board candidates during a meet-and-greet session 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Lake Park.
Participating candidates will be stationed in Shelters 1 and 2. Attendees should park their vehicles in the lot at the corner of Lake Street and Webster Avenue.
Eighteen candidates are vying for four spots on the school board.
The League of Women Voters-St. Peter is sponsoring the meet-and-greet and will provide face masks and hand sanitizer for attendees.
LWV is a nonprofit organization that encourages citizens to be informed and active participants in government. For more information, contact Lynn Solo, president, at: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.