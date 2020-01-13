MANKATO — The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Board has announced the recipients of this year's Pathfinder Awards.
The awards are presented in recognition of individuals and organizations credited with actions made in the spirit of the late civil rights leader Dr. King.
This year two Pathfinder Award recipients will be honored:
• Destiny Owens, founder of Black Excellence Around Mankato, or BEAM, and composer Timothy Berry were chosen as Pathfinder Award recipients.
The award was created in 1986 to recognize individuals or organizations that initiate or take action in the struggle for equal treatment, human rights and non-violence.
2020 Young Pathfinder Award recipients are:
• Bobbi Hampton and Nijae Carter, Mankato West High School students.
The award recognizes commitment and courage displayed by area youth working to achieve fair and equal treatment for all, healthy communities and peaceful resolution to conflicts.
This year’s Business Pathfinder Award will be presented to:
• Jennifer and Richmond Clark, owners of Northside Hair Company.
Pathfinder Award recipients will be honored at the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Centennial Student Union Ballroom on the campus of Minnesota State University.
For more information about the event, go to:
www.mankatodiversity.org/mlk-community-celebration.
