MANKATO — Blue Earth County is moving closer to finding a temporary replacement for Commissioner Colleen Landkamer, but because of redistricting, the process is a bit complicated.
The county is seeking letters of interest from a District 1 resident who would want to be appointed to the board.
The individual should be able to devote the time required to successfully represent the district, including attendance at biweekly board meetings and at assigned county and regional boards, committees and commissions. A map of the district can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/yc2um8wr.
Letters of interest will be accepted by the county administrator’s office until May 9. Individuals wishing to complete a letter of interest should visit the county’s website (www.blueearthcountymn.gov) or call Blue Earth County administration at 507-304-4491.
After May 9, the County Board will review the letters of interest received and may interview interested individuals.
In late February Landkamer was appointed by the Biden administration to be the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development director for Minnesota. She resigned from the County Board in late March.
Because the opening is less than a year from this fall’s election, the board chose to appoint someone to fill her term rather than hold a special election.
The board held a required public hearing on the pending appointment at its meeting Tuesday, but no one spoke.
County Administrator Bob Meyer told the board he and staff will prepare a process to attract people from District 1, which is in Mankato, who would like to be considered for the appointment.
But the whole process is complicated because the 2020 census requires the redrawing of political boundaries on all levels of government this year, based on shifts in population.
The board can only appoint someone who lives in the current District 1, but by the time the November election comes, that person may very well no longer be in the district, preventing them from running for election if they wish. The district is changing dramatically, Meyer said, which means a large share of those currently in the district won't be in the new District 1.
County staff will now create a job description for the appointment and seek people who are interested in being appointed. The candidates will need to be available to attend board meetings held on many Tuesday mornings as well as be available to serve on various county committees.
Board members said they are likely to seek out a group of residents to help interview and recommend who should be appointed to the seat in June or July. Under state law, whoever wins November's election for the seat will assume the position immediately after the election rather than waiting until January to begin serving as traditionally happens.
Landkamer was first elected to the County Board in 1988. In 2009, she was appointed by President Obama to serve as state director of the USDA rural development department. Following her eight-year position at USDA, Landkamer was again elected to the County Board in 2019.
The USDA office is in St. Paul, but Landkamer said she will continue to live in Mankato and perhaps rent an apartment in St. Paul as she did last time she held the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.