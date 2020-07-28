LE CENTER — "No wake" restrictions are in place on three area lakes in an effort to prevent destruction of shore property and to avoid issues created by floating debris.
Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office issued the restriction for watercraft users on Lake Tetonka, Lake Sakatah and Lake Washington after their water levels significantly rose following the weekend's heavy rains.
Watercraft should not be operated at speeds over 5 mph while the restriction is in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.