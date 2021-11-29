WINNEBAGO — A man was rescued off Rice Lake after his boat became stuck and he twice fell into the water.
First-responders were called to the rural Faribault County lake around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Albert John Fenton, 46, of rural New Richland, was in the water clinging to the side of his duck boat after it got stuck in ice, according to a news release from the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.
Fenton got himself onto ice and attempted to walk to shore but fell through the ice again. Firefighters then rescued him using a raft.
Fenton was checked over by paramedics and did not need to go to a hospital.
