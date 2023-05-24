HANSKA — High water levels on Lake Hanska have prompted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to issue a “no wake zone” restriction Wednesday as a measure to prevent excessive shoreline damage.

The 5 mph speed zone is for boaters traveling near the shore of a body of water and will be in effect for 30 days or until the lake's water level returns to normal. 

Any vessel within a zone posted as "idle speed — no wake" must be operated at its minimum speed, the Sheriff's Office said.

