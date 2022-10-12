MANKATO — Jen Scheman saw the three deer lying on the grass in her Mankato backyard and started to take pictures of the "super cute" scene.
"Then a bobcat came bouncing through. Kind of shy but close to the house," Scheman said.
"It was trotting through the yard, trying to stay away from the deer."
Bobcats are not usually seen in southern Minnesota. And while adult bobcats have been known to kill deer, it's rare.
In this case, the three whitetails decided they had the upper hand against what was likely a younger bobcat.
"The deer stood up and made snorting sounds and were stomping with their front hooves," said Scheman, who took the photos Oct. 4.
Stein Innvaer, Department of Natural Resources wildlife supervisor in Nicollet, told Scheman and her husband that the action the deer were taking was a "mobbing" move. That's when prey, which are out in the open, feel safe enough to challenge a predator.
"It was a wild scene," Scheman said.
"The deer kind of let him make his way past them and to the corner of the house and then they went after him."
Scheman went outside a few minutes later and peered down a steep hill and saw the deer below, still making noises and stomping, but she didn't see the bobcat again.
Scheman shot a few photos of the bobcat through her window, but there was a trampoline outside she had to shoot through. "They weren't very good photos," she said.
Innvaer, who responded to an email from Scheman's husband, Tom Scheman, who owns Rooms & Rest, said one photo showed the distinctive white patch on the back of the ear that identifies it as a bobcat.
Innvaer said bobcats, most common in the thick forests of northern Minnesota, are very secretive but that young bobcats sometimes allow themselves to be exposed in open areas.
He said sightings in southern Minnesota are very rare. The nearest confirmed sighting he recalls was when one was caught on a trail cam at Fort Ridgely State Park a few years ago.
The Schemans live atop Sumner Hills in west Mankato. Sumner Hills Road comes off of Lewis Street, which is near the Betsy and Tacy houses and not far from Lincoln Community Center.
While the sighting was unexpected in Mankato, Scheman has seen bobcats before. "I'm from northern New York, very rural, so there were bobcats there," she said.
According to the DNR, the bobcat is the most common of Minnesota's three native wildcat species (the others are the cougar and Canada lynx). About 2,000 bobcats live in northern Minnesota.
Adults weigh between 20 and 30 pounds and mostly prey on mice, rabbits, squirrels, birds and whitetail fawns.
The bobcat is a valuable furbearer and is both trapped and hunted — usually with hounds — for its fur. A designated game animal, it may be taken only during prescribed seasons.
