EAGLE LAKE — After 18 days of searching, a body believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol was found Friday morning.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, along with DNR conservation officers and cadaver dogs, were again searching the shores and swamp area just north of Highway 14 at Eagle Lake. Volunteer searchers have also been searching in the area in recent days.
At 9:03 a.m. Friday a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of the swamp.
The body was found adjacent to the primary search area, and it is unknown if recent severe weather contributed to the discovery, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation remains active pending findings from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities said that at this point they have no evidence of foul play.
Her family said she had suffered from mental health issues.
Chuol was last seen on Hilltop Lane the evening of April 25. But a search of her financial records led authorities to the Casey’s in Eagle Lake.
Her financial records showed she took trips in three Uber or Lyft cars and visited two other area ponds/lakes before ending up at Casey’s.
After talking to the ride-share drivers, police learned she first went to the Lions Lake area east of the Minnesota State University campus. She then had a driver take her to Spring Lake Park in North Mankato. She then got another ride to the Casey’s.
Casey's security tape showed her walking around in the parking lot but not coming into the store. She could then be seen walking toward Highway 14, in the direction of the swamp and Eagle Lake.
Searchers have scoured a large area in and around the swamp and lake, using drones, helicopters, ATVs and on foot.
